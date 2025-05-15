Woman dies in fatal crash along Punggol Road, vape pods found in car

A woman died in hospital after the car she was travelling in collided with a bus along Punggol Road.

The accident occurred on Tuesday (May 13) at around 2.50pm, in the direction of the TPE, according to police. The car involved was driven by a 30-year-old man.

Photos of the aftermath showed severe damage to the car, with its windscreen shattered and hood badly dented. Parts of the car and debris were also strewn across the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement to AsiaOne that one person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and another person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The male driver was conveyed while conscious. The 28-year-old female car passenger was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she later died, said the police.

Upon investigation by the police, illegal e-vaporisers or vape pods were found in the car.

"The e-vaporiser-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority," said the police.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Go-Ahead Singapore said that a Go-Ahead service 82 bus had been involved in the collision.

The bus was stationary at the traffic light when it got hit rear-ended by the car, the spokesperson added.

The bus captain, in addition to the 10 passengers on board, alighted safely.

"Upon seeing smoke from the private vehicle’s engine compartment, our bus captain retrieved the bus’s fire extinguisher and helped to contain the fire," said the spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing, according to the police.

