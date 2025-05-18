Austria's JJ wins Eurovision Song Contest

Austria's JJ has won the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 24-year-old singer's track Wasted Love took victory in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday (May 17) night following a tense vote, which, although he had topped the jury vote with 258 points, went down to the wire as a huge surge from the public scoring had seen Israel's Yuval Raphael flying up the standings, leaving JJ to need 100 from the public to win.

He bagged 178 more points in the public vote, claiming victory with a total of 436.

Taking to the stage, JJ tearfully said: "I want to thank my entire family, my entire team, thank you so much for making my dreams come true. And especially to you Europe, thank you for making my dreams come true.

"Love is the strongest force in the world, let's spread more love.

"Thank you so much."

He then performed Wasted Love again.

After the jury vote, which saw Austria take a 44-point lead over second-placed Switzerland - who ultimately plummeted to 10th after receiving nothing from the public - JJ was visibly nervous.

He held up his shaking hands and said: "This is insane, thank you so, so much to the entirety of Europe for letting us be the jury winners."

The UK's entry from Remember Monday, What the Hell Just Happened?, scored 88 points from the juries, including a maximum 12 points from Italy, but for the second year in a row received zero from the public, leaving them in 19th place out of 26, one position below last year's entrant Olly Alexander.

Iceland's Vaeb, whose song was called Roa, received zero points from the jury, but ended in 25th place after taking 33 points from the public votes.

The lowest-placed entry was San Marino's Gabry Ponte, who performed Tutta l'Italia.

