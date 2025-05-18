World leaders set to attend Pope Leo's inaugural Mass

VATICAN CITY - Following is a list of the main world leaders who are expected to attend Pope Leo's inaugural Mass on Sunday (May 18), according to a Vatican statement.

ALBANIA - President Bajram Bega

ARMENIA - President Vahagn Khachaturyan

AUSTRALIA - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

AUSTRIA - Chancellor Christian Stocker

BELGIUM - King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever

BRITAIN - Prince Edward

BULGARIA - Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov

CANADA - Prime Minister Mark Carney

COLOMBIA - President Gustavo Petro

CROATIA - Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

ECUADOR - President Daniel Noboa

EUROPEAN UNION - Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

FRANCE - Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

GABON - President Brice Oligui Nguema

GERMANY - Chancellor Friedrich Merz

GEORGIA - President Mikheil Kavelashvili

HUNGARY - President Tamas Sulyok

ITALY - President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

IRELAND - President Michael D. Higgins

ISRAEL - President Isaac Herzog

LATVIA - Prime Minister Evika Silina

LEBANON - President Joseph Aoun

LITHUANIA - President Gitanas Nauseda

LUXEMBOURG - Prime Minister Luc Frieden

MALTA - Prime Minister Robert Abela

MONACO - Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene

MOROCCO - Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

NETHERLANDS - Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Dick Schoof

NIGERIA - President Bola Tinubu

PARAGUAY - President Santiago Pena

PERU - President Dina Boluarte

POLAND - President Andrzej Duda

PORTUGAL - President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

SERBIA - Prime Minister Djuro Macut

SLOVENIA - Prime Minister Robert Golob

SLOVAKIA - President Peter Pellegrini

SPAIN - King Felipe and Queen Letizia

SWITZERLAND - President Karin Keller-Sutter

TOGO - President Faure Gnassingbe

UKRAINE - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

UNITED STATES - Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio

