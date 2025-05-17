Good Samaritans rush to assist motorcyclist after accident in Woodlands

Passers-by rushed to the aid of a motorcyclist who found himself stuck under his vehicle in the middle of a busy intersection following an accident.

The motorcyclist had collided with a truck in Woodlands on Thursday (May 15), according to a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Friday.

In the one minute, 57-second video, the motorcyclist can be seen taking a right turn at the junction of Woodlands Ave 12 and 5.

But as he attempts to hang right, he fails to take the turn and drives into the lane on his left, colliding with the rear of a truck and losing control of his vehicle.

The motorcyclist skids and tumbles to the ground, unable to get to his feet.

The driver whose vehicle was right behind the motorcyclist during the accident, and who also shared the video on Facebook, stopped his vehicle immediately and rushed over to help him.

Soon, a passer-by crossed the junction and joined in the effort.

While the two extricated the motorcyclist from under his bike, three more people joined in to provide assistance.

"I came out and did a quick check on him and he was semi-conscious and to ensure he's not being pinned down by his own bike," the driver said, adding that the motorcyclist might have been in shock.

"I'm grateful that a few kind souls came to his aid... Sorry, uncle, that I could not stay and assist as my car is blocking the intersection," he added, addressing the motorcyclist.

While some netizens blamed the motorcyclist for the accident, others praised the driver and passers-by for their kind-heartedness in helping him.

"Thanks to the kind people who came to help the fallen motorcyclist. No matter who is at fault, we are human," said one.

Another commented: "Well done for looking out for each other, road users... saving lives is important, but it should not be at the expense of yourself. Well done, need more kind souls like you on the road."

"Thumbs up to the driver for helping... need more people like him and [also like] the rest who helped," a user also applauded.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and motorcycle at the junction of Woodlands Ave 5 and 12 at around 7.20am on Thursday.

A 66-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital and he is assisting with ongoing investigations.

