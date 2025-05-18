2 Singaporeans found dead in KL homestay, ketamine found

Two Singaporeans, a 43-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, were found dead at a homestay on Jalan Nadchatiram in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said the police received an emergency call at 12.53pm on May 16 and the pair were found unconscious in a room by a staff member, reported Bernama.

"When the door was opened with the help of the homestay's manager, they found that the air-conditioner, fan and TV were still turned on in the living room.

"As one of the room doors in the homestay was stuck, they then looked through a window and found both bodies on the bed. They also noticed a foul smell from the room," said Aidil, reported The Star.

The bodies, which were fully clothed, were already decomposing and emitting a foul odour then.

Police inspections of the bodies found no external injuries and there were no signs of foul play, reported The Star.

"Further checks at the scene found that the air-conditioner had been wrapped with blue garbage plastic pieces and the window sealed with plastic canvas," Aidil said.

"Inspections also revealed remnants of burnt charcoal in a barbecue container and a substance suspected to be ketamine on a plate in the room."

A female homestay worker told police that at around 11am on the day that the bodies were discovered, she noticed that the front door of the homestay was locked, and the victims' shoes were still outside.

She had knocked on the door several times but there was no response.

After informing the homestay manager, she was instructed to unlock the door with a spare key.

Upon entering the room, she found the ceiling fan, air-conditioner and television switched on in the living room.

"She then proceeded to the third bedroom of the homestay and noticed tape around the door and the window sealed with plastic canvas," recounted Aidil.

"She opened the window and saw both victims lying unconscious on the bed, and the room was filled with a foul smell."

An assistant medical officer from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz pronounced both victims dead at the scene at 2.22 pm.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

[[nid:716653]]

melissateo@asiaone.com