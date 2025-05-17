'No further action', says Ng Chee Meng after FB user Rich Sng's apology; Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat issue statement

Ng Chee Meng will not be taking any further action following the apology of Facebook user Rich Sng, the labour chief said in a statement on Friday (May 16).

Separately, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat also issued a joint statement acknowledging Sng's apology.

He had previously alleged in the post that Ng, Ong and Chee condoned the actions of convicted money launderer Su Haijin, with Ong and Chee responding with legal letters demanding a public apology.

Sng, whose real name is Sng Eng Huat, published an apology online on Friday in which he admitted that the allegations in his Facebook posts were "baseless, false and completely without foundation", Ng said.

"Sng has also undertaken not to make any allegations or publish any further posts containing any false allegations to the same or similar effect."

He also offered to perform 100 hours of community service for each public servant identified in his Facebook posts.

"To close matters and move forward, I do not intend to take any further action at this point," Ng concluded.

In Ong and Chee's joint statement, they said explained that it was "necessary" to take legal action against Sng.

"While an individual has the right to disagree with Government policies, this does not extend to making baseless accusations against policy makers that impugn their honesty and integrity," they said.

They further highlighted that ministers brush shoulders with many people when attending various events and gatherings, and it is not practical for them to never come across "bad persons".

"The key is we do not do anything wrong in the way we discharge our duties, even as we make ourselves accessible to all segments of society," they added.

