'Let's get married!' Ex-MP Carrie Tan proposes to boyfriend of 7 years

Former Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan is engaged.

In a video posted to her Facebook page on Friday (May 16), she revealed that she had popped the question to her boyfriend of seven years, Kevin Teo, on April 26, and explained why she did so.

"Watch the video of me breaking another gender barrier with this crazy (not so crazy) thing I did," she captioned.

Writing in Chinese, she noted that her partner, who's the Chief Technology Officer at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, had once suggested that she should be the one to propose "in this age of equality", and given her feminist leanings.

The proposal took place during local music school The Singing Loft's recital event on April 26, which also happened to be the fourth day of campaigning for the General Election.

"Skipped off on Day 4 of GE for another very serious business," she wrote in the caption to her post, before apologising, tongue-in-cheek, to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"Sorry PM Wong, I planned this before you announced the writ. Thankfully I wasn't gonna run for elections!" Tan joked.

The 43-year-old former politician, who's also a transformation and healing coach according to her LinkedIn profile, had announced that she was stepping down from politics on April 22.

Proposed 'for memories' sake'

The clip begins with Tan, microphone in hand, telling Teo: "Let's get married!" to loud cheers from the audience.

She's also seen performing a love song in Mandarin.

Following her successful proposal, where the pair shared a peck on the lips and embraced, she explained to the audience that when they'd first started dating, Teo had told her: "Eh, you're a feminist right, so I think you should be the one proposing to me."

"Well, I think it's been seven years and I'm very comfortable," she added.

She indicated that even though the pair had mutually agreed to get married, but she thought she'd "pop the question anyway, for memories' sake".

Tan noted in her post that the proposal combined the "two loves of [her] life]" — Teo, as well as singing.

The couple, both of whom have been through divorce, had opened up about starting over again after their failed marriages during a talk show two years ago.

They noted then that Teo was the one who'd made the first move.

Tan's heartwarming post has since been viewed over 16,000 times and drawn many comments from netizens congratulating her on the engagement.

