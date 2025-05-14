Director of K-drama Nine Puzzles 'pulled strings' to get these famous actors to cameo in the show

With 11 episodes and so many characters, director Yoon Jong-bin felt he needed to use his connections to create memorable cameos in his new K-drama Nine Puzzles.

The Disney+ mystery thriller follows Yoon E-na (played by Kim Da-mi) from being the sole witness in a murder case to 10 years later, when the case remains unsolved. Detective Kim Han-saem (Son Suk-ku), who suspected E-na of the murder back then, is surprised when she shows up as a criminal profiler in his unit.

Together, they try to uncover the secrets behind a series of murders.

Speaking at a press conference with Da-mi, Suk-ku as well as cast members Kim Sung-kyun and Hyun Bong-sik on Wednesday (May 14), 45-year-old Jong-bin added: "Each episode has its own main character, so we needed actors with presence.

"To create unforgettable characters, I pulled strings and had meals with acquaintances to ask if they would be interested in making an appearance."

These resulted in a star-studded line-up with familiar faces: Park Sung-woong, Lee Sung-min, Hwang Jung-min, Lee Hee-joon as well as Ji Jin-hee, who joined at good friend Suk-ku's request.

Jong-bin described the show to be set in a more "cartoon-like world", highlighting the use of art direction, costumes and sets to portray as such: "After reading the script, I wondered whether something like this could happen in real life, or whether such characters could actually exist.

"From the perspective of realism, those doubts are valid. So, I felt the tone needed to be elevated to a world that straddles the line between reality and fiction."

Suk-ku, 42, talked about his unconventional style for a detective.

"I wear beanies often in real life but it's an unusual accessory for a detective. The director even double-checked if it violates dress code regulations for the job. It was a unique choice that helped my performance, so I wore it throughout," he said.

E-na on the other hand is often seen in neckties and glasses when she's out profiling criminals, and 30-year-old Da-mi said she also incorporated nail art into her look.

"The role of E-na felt fresh. I wanted to portray a childlike aspect of her, as if she's stuck in the past," she added. "She might seem selfish, but I wanted to show her as a vulnerable character with pain hidden inside."

Jong-bin, Da-mi and Suk-ku previously attended a press conference for the drama in Singapore during the Disney APAC Content Showcase in November last year.

When AsiaOne asked about their memorable moments on set, Da-mi recalled the "nice meals" the cast got to enjoy together, to which Suk-ku elaborated: "Speaking of eating, this reminds me. Now that I'm in my 40s, I gain weight easily when I eat. Usually when I'm filming, I maintain my weight but this time I gained it because we ate a lot."

As Da-mi laughed, he added that the crew had to take "special measures".

"One day, the snack table on set was replaced with healthy food. If you watch the drama, you'll see that I gain weight in the middle and then lose it. Please keep an eye out for that," he teased then.

Nine Puzzles premieres May 21 with six episodes on Disney+. Two new episodes will be released every Wednesday thereafter.

[embed]https://youtu.be/y1PsI6zEBU8?si=7w62h6laumUjzSU3[/embed]

