Ryu Seung-ryong talks pressure after Moving's success; Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku ate too much on Nine Puzzles set

A number of South Korean stars graced our shores from Nov 20 to 21 for the Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore.

On day two, AsiaOne attended press conferences for Disney+'s 2025 K-dramas at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Ryu Seung-ryong talks pressure after Moving's success

Given the success of his previous series, superhero K-drama Moving, actor Ryu Seung-ryong was asked if he felt pressure for the upcoming Low Life.

The 54-year-old was asked if he felt pressure at the press conference for his upcoming series Low Life on Nov 21.

The 54-year-old played Jang Ju-won, a single father with the ability to regenerate himself after getting hurt, in Moving.

"For each show, you have to have healthy expectations. I try not to get too confident when a series does well, and I do my best to work hard in everything I do without regret," he said.

Set in the 1970s, Low Life follows Oh Gwan-seok (Seung-ryong) and his nephew Oh Hui-dong (Yang Se-jong), who rush to salvage a recently discovered priceless treasure before other treasure hunters arrive. Desperate to change their life of selling counterfeit goods, the two will do whatever it takes to win.

Seung-ryong highlighted that many scenes were filmed on tidal flats off the coast of Shinan, which are Unesco World Heritage sites.

"We did them with a sense of realism. It was fun to recreate that era on site," he added.

"If Moving was about using your body, Low Life is about a battle of wits where you can't predict what's going to happen even an inch ahead. I hope you look forward to that."

The 10-episode Low Life also stars Lim Soo-jung and premieres in July next year.

Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku ate too much on Nine Puzzles set

Most actors pay attention to their appearance, especially during filming period, but on the set of Nine Puzzles it was a different experience.

Responding to AsiaOne, Kim Da-mi recalled the "nice meals" the cast got to enjoy together.

Son Suk-ku, 41, elaborated: "Speaking of eating, this reminds me. Now that I'm in my 40s, I gain weight easily when I eat. Usually when I'm filming, I maintain my weight but this time I gained it because we ate a lot."

As 29-year-old Da-mi laughed, he added that the drama's crew had to take "special measures".

"One day, the snack table on set was replaced with healthy food. If you watch the drama, you'll see that I gain weight in the middle and then lose it. Please keep an eye out for that," he teased.

#KimDami said she feels comfortable filming with #SonSukku and they have nice meals together. That reminded him of how he usually maintains his weight while filming but gained weight this time because they ate a lot.#NinePuzzles #DisneyContentShowcase24 #DisneyPlusSG pic.twitter.com/khZxKPhIHW — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) November 21, 2024

Director Yoon Jong-bin was asked if he noticed the two putting on weight and he confirmed he directed the said measures.

Nine Puzzles is a mystery thriller that follows Yoon E-na (Da-mi), the sole witness in a 10-year murder cold case. Detective Kim Han-saem (Suk-ku), who suspected E-na of the murder back then, is surprised when she shows up as a criminal profiler in his unit.

They work together to uncover the truth as new murders emerge and show telltale signs that it's the same killer behind them all.

Nine Puzzles is scheduled to air in 2025.

