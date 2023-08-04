'We're kinda like the Avengers team': Ryu Seung-ryong on 'star-studded cast' in superhero K-drama Moving

Step aside Nick Fury, we've got a new team of superheroes in town.

Upcoming Disney+ K-drama Moving tells the story of high school kids who hide their superpowers and their parents who hold painful secrets from the past.

In the series, the past comes back to haunt the adults, who eventually join forces to protect their children from being exploited the way they were.

With a wide range of actors from veterans — Jo In-sung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Cha Tae-hyun — to newer faces in the K-drama scene like Go Youn-jung, Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-hoon, it is a series many are looking forward to this summer.

During a regional press conference yesterday (Aug 3), Seung-ryong, 52, said: "I think we're kinda like the Avengers team, we have a truly star-studded cast, we have a wonderful crew.

"We wanted to create this masterpiece together and then show it to the audience."

Seung-ryong plays Joo-won, known as a "monster" who can regenerate himself after getting hurt.

Youn-jung, who stars as his daughter Hui-soo in the show, said she felt pressure working with the veteran actors.

"I did feel quite a bit of pressure because I wanted to make sure that I pulled this off well… I knew that everyone else would be doing that," explained the 27-year-old, who was last seen in the K-drama Alchemy of Souls.

Adding that everyone was "helpful", Youn-jung continued: "[The veteran actors] don't even have to come to us with advice, we could just see them act and could feel and learn a lot from them."

As each parent's abilities are passed on to their children in the show, Hui-soo can heal quickly like Joo-won.

Mi-hyun (played by Hyo-joo) has super senses while Doo-shik (In-sung) can fly, and these powers are passed down to their son Bong-seok (Jung-ha).

Jung-ha, 25, reportedly gained 30kg for his role, because in the drama, Bong-seok actively tries to put on weight to control his flying abilities.

Though the extra kilograms made him feel heavier, Jung-ha said it wasn't a difficult chore.

"I was happy because I could eat as much as I wanted… I wanted to become Bong-seok himself as soon as I could. I was really happy because I could see myself becoming him."

After filming ended, Jung-ha worked out and went on a diet to lose weight but he remained positive about both the gain and loss, saying it was "good both ways".

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Kangfull, Moving has a total of 20 episodes and the first seven episodes will premiere on Aug 9 on Disney+. Thereafter, two episodes will be released weekly.

[embed]https://youtu.be/SZFRw7MSPog[/embed]

