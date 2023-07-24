'Are you strapped for cash?' Jo In-sung treats Yoo Jae-seok and Cha Tae-hyun to coffee, gets shocked by price

You may think that popular veteran actors don't have to think twice about the price of anything they purchase, but this is not the case for South Korean actor Jo In-sung.

In a video published on July 22, the 41-year-old went on Yoo Jae-seok's new YouTube talk show Just An Excuse with Cha Tae-hyun and Han Hyo-joo, his co-stars in the upcoming Disney+ drama Moving.

The four stars sat in a cosy cafe and chatted about their lives over coffee.

Hyo-joo arrived later than the three men, and before her appearance, In-sung took the initiative to treat Jae-seok and Tae-hyun to coffee first.

"In-sung, are you gonna pay for it?" asked Jae-seok, to which the former replied with a confident yes.

It seems that In-sung did not take a good look at the prices listed on the menu though, as he let out a soundless gasp and widened his eyes when he glanced at the receipt.

"Is it that much?" questioned Jae-seok, taking the receipt as a stunned In-sung looked at him.

After staring at the receipt in deafening silence, Jae-seok joked: "In-sung… Are you strapped for cash?"

The two burst into laughter, and In-sung replied that he's currently having a "hard time" since he "doesn't film many movies or shows".

When Hyo-joo, 36, arrived, the four talked about the difficulties of filming as they aged, and Jae-seok brought up Hyo-joo's plans to join a triathlon.

[embed]https://youtu.be/chcNLCpBhqI[/embed]

In-sung chimed in to say that his trainer at a rehabilitation swimming facility had suggested that he joined a triathlon too, and his reason for not being able to train for one had everyone laughing again.

"Since I haven't been paid yet, I haven't been able to go back (to the rehab facility) much. But I'll be paid soon, so maybe I'll try it out."

Calling himself a "single, old man in Bangi-dong", In-sung added that his family lives next door and he has his lunch there every day.

"My mother lets me eat one meal at their place… I have to arrive between 11.30am to 12pm if I want to eat. If I arrive afterwards, there won't be any food for me because the food has already been cleaned up."

After his long hiatus from the K-drama scene — his last was the 2014 series It's Okay, That's Love — In-sung will be back in the Disney+ drama Moving on Aug 9.

Set in modern-day South Korea, it tells the story of a group of super-powered individuals who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation.

He will also return in the film Smugglers scheduled to open in South Korea on July 26.

