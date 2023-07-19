Gong Yoo, Jang Ki-yong and more: Latest K-drama casting news

K-drama fans have been enjoying the sizzling chemistry between the leads of ongoing dramas, from Yoona and Junho in King the Land to Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun in See You in My 19th Life.

Here's the latest casting news to keep you excited for the upcoming onscreen couples.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon

Today (July 19), South Korean broadcasting channel tvN confirmed Byeon Woo-seok, 31, and Kim Hye-yoon, 26, for their upcoming time-slip romance drama Carry Sun-jae and Run, based on Kim Bbang's web-novel The Best of Tomorrow.

The story follows Im Sol (Hye-yoon), a devoted fan who goes back in time to save top star Ryu Sun-jae (Woo-seok) from death.

Park Solomon and Kim Ji-eun

Park Solomon, 23, and Kim Ji-eun, 29, will reportedly be starring in a 2024 office romance series titled Branding in Seongsu.

The drama is set in the Seongsu neighbourhood, which is the hub of branding, and follows marketing team boss Kang Na-aeon (Ji-eun) and intern So Eun-ho (Solomon) as their souls are switched after an accidental kiss.

Han Hyo-joo

There's no male lead yet, but Han Hyo-joo's casting news is enough to get fans excited.

The 36-year-old last appeared in the 2021 drama Happiness, and will be returning to the small screens with Disney+ series Moving next month.

It seems like she won't be taking a break anytime soon as she has reportedly been cast as the main lead for In Your Brilliant Season.

The story follows a man who lost his hearing and memory in an accident and comes to know a woman (Hyo-joo) who is his "salvation".

Kim Young-dae and Pyo Ye-jin

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Moon in the Day tells a heartbreaking story of Do Ha (Kim Young-dae, 27) whose time stopped after the death of his wife (Pyo Ye-jin, 31).

The story moves back and forth from past to present where the two meet in another life.

Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee

We last saw him as the lead in Now We Are Breaking up in 2021, and a one-episode guest role in 2022 drama Sh**ting Stars.

Jang Ki-yong is back for his first project since his military discharge, and will reportedly be starring alongside Chun Woo-hee in the fantasy romance drama titled Although I am not a Hero.

Ki-yong, 30, will be playing Jang Hae-joo, who loses his supernatural powers due to a modern day disease, while Woo-hee, 36, takes on the role of Do Do-hae who gets rescued from a fire by a mystery man.

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

Debatably one of the more highly anticipated pairings, Gong Yoo, 44, will be meeting Seo Hyun-jin, 38, in a Netflix series titled The Trunk.

The drama is about NM, a matchmaking service that arranges a contract-based married life with the person's ideal spouse.

Noh In-ji (Hyun-jin) works in NM and meets Jung-won (Gong Yoo) for her fifth contract marriage.

