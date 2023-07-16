'Singapore is always clean': Ji Chang-wook shows off nice bod at pool while in town

He was last here four years ago for a Cartier event, and on July 13, South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook hit our shores again for Armani.

Before he attended the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up store launch at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, he spoke to AsiaOne about how he felt being back on our little red dot.

"Singapore is always clean and this time when I arrived, the weather is especially better and bright, so it feels great," remarked the 36-year-old.

When describing his ideal summer holiday, Chang-wook emphasised on good views and nice weather.

He was definitely not kidding, as he took to Instagram Story to post a shirtless picture of himself taking a dip at a rooftop swimming pool overlooking Singapore's skyline.

Best known for his lead roles in Empress Ki (2013), Healer (2014) and Suspicious Partner (2017), Chang-wook most recently starred in the 2022 dramas The Sound of Magic and If You Wish Upon Me.

He has played various roles throughout his career, and plans to continue doing so.

"There're so many roles that I want to take and there're also so many roles I need to take. So what I want to ask [my fans] is to look after me because I'll try various roles where you can watch me," said Chang-wook with a smile.

ALSO READ: 'I couldn't afford to slack off when I was younger': Ji Chang-wook on how things got better in showbiz for him

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.