Trump blasts Bruce Springsteen as a 'pushy, obnoxious jerk'

US President Donald Trump has blasted Bruce Springsteen as a "pushy, obnoxious JERK" and "dumb as a rock".

The 78-year-old former reality TV star was furious after Springsteen, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, England, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via the social media platform Truth Social.

Referring to Springsteen campaigning for former US President Joe Biden, he wrote: "Sleepy Joe didn't have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare'. Then we'll all see how it goes for him!

He added: "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy - Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK."

Trump's rants came after Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band performed in Manchester on his latest UK and European tour.

After opening the gig with a performance of Land of Hope and Dreams, The Boss told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

Springsteen continued: "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"

The Born in the USA artist made another political statement before a performance of House of a Thousand Guitars.

Springsteen said: "The last check, the last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me.

"It's in the union of people around a common set of values now that's all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we've got is each other."

The rocker - who has been a staunch critic of Trump - made another attack on the White House chief and his political ideology as he introduced City of Ruin.

He said: "There's some very weird, strange and dangerous s*** going on out there right now. In America they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now.

"In America the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now.

"In my country they're taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They're rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society. They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.

"They are defunding American universities that won't bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centres and prisons. This is all happening now."

