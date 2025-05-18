Singaporean unharmed after Ferrari crashes and catches fire on Malaysian highway

A Singaporean driver and his girlfriend survived after a Ferrari they were in crashed into a metal barrier before bursting into flames on a highway in Pahang, Malaysia.

According to media reports, the driver, a 34-year-old IT engineer, and his female companion were unharmed in the 10.40am incident on Friday (May 16), which occurred along Jalan Kuantan-Segamat.

Rompin police chief Superintendent Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi told the New Straits Times that the pair were part of a convoy of 13 Ferrari cars of various models travelling from Singapore to Cherating in Kuantan for a holiday.

According to a police statement, the Ferrari 458 Spider was destroyed in the fire.

"The driver and his girlfriend, a 33-year-old Hong Kong citizen, managed to escape and did not suffer any injuries," said Supt Sharif Shai.

He added that the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the metal divider along the single carriageway. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no one else was injured, reported Sin Chew Daily.

A video circulating online showed the red Ferrari up in flames at the side of the road while another photo depicted the charred wreckage after the fire was extinguished.

The driver was fined for failing to maintain control of his car, the New Straits Times reported, and police are investigating the incident under the Road Traffic Act.

[[nid:718032]]

candicecai@asiaone.com