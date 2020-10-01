Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Singapore’s only hot spring park reopened last Saturday (Jan 4) after a revamp that cost the country $4.3 million (dayum), attracting folks across the island to soak their feet and their eggs in geothermally-heated groundwater. 

Who better to review the Sembawang Hot Spring Park than an actual Japanese person who’s more than familiar with onsens? Even better if that person is a popular vlogger who managed to show that Yishun is not as dangerous as local netizens (jokingly) make it out to be. 

Ghib Ojisan made a return to the heartlands of Yishun recently to check out the refurbished park — partly to see how it compares to the hot spring facilities he’s used to back home, and partly to try his hand at boiling an egg using the heated spring water. Which is totally a thing there. 

But before making the sojourn there, the YouTuber made sure to visit Chong Pang Market & Food Centre nearby to nosh on duck rice from Michelin Big Gourmand-recognised Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck. 

It’s clear that the vlogs documenting his adventures around Singapore have earned him some fame, judging from the repeated instances of residents recognising him. 

Ghib brought up some Japanese connections to the Sembawang Hot Spring Park, namely about how Japanese soldiers had built thermal baths around the spring during World War II, turning it into their regular hangout spot in their downtime from committing massacres during the occupation. 

Ugly history aside, the YouTuber actually loves the spot, calling it “a legit onsen” that might not be traditionally Japanese (submerging your whole naked body at Sembawang Hot Spring Park would be, uh, frowned upon), but good enough for a good foot soak. He does point out that it feels odd doing it in the typical heat of Singapore’s weather. 

Unfortunately, he made the rookie mistake of not letting his egg sit under running hot spring water. So even after letting his egg soak in the bucket of water for 10 minutes, he cracked open a raw egg in lieu of a hard-boiled one. 

Nonetheless, he enjoyed his time at the park. 

“There are many differences from the onsen in Japan, but there is one thing that is the same — it’s a community place. People can gather and interact, you can naturally talk to others,” he narrated to viewers. 

“This is a hot spring. It brings people together.”

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s wife suffers miscarriage from stress of extra-marital affair
R.chord Hsieh's wife suffers miscarriage from stress of extra-marital affair
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Gas leak the cause of white smoke seen in MRT train that was evacuated at Raffles Place station
Gas leak the cause of white smoke seen in MRT train that was evacuated at Raffles Place station
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Donor in Singapore gives away torn and tattered mattress to the needy, volunteer disappointed
Donor in Singapore gives away torn and tattered mattress to the needy, volunteer disappointed
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES