Japanese YouTuber tries getting a 'Singapore-style' haircut, says he now looks like an onigiri

What is a Singapore-style haircut? It’s a minor mystery that Singapore-based Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan recently tried to find out for himself while wandering the empty walkways of People's Park Centre to look for a barbershop.

Noting to viewers how his hair has grown out of control, the popular YouTuber's latest video featured his quest to find a barber at the retail section of the Chinatown establishment.

Among the rows of shuttered shops, he managed to find a Ten Dollar.com Salon on the second level of the People’s Park Food Centre, where he stated that he would like a “Singapore-style” haircut.

It’s an odd and unknown request for the hairdresser, but Ojisan was insistent about his preferred cut, even as the situation grew real awkward. It was even tougher for the chatty vlogger to communicate with his Vietnamese hairdresser — who knew little English — so Ojisan had to rely on what little Mandarin he knew and some translations on his phone.

Awkward conversations aside, he walked out of the barbershop with the “Singapore-style” haircut, which simply means tightly-tapered sides and back and a neater top.

“I kind of look like an onigiri (riceball),” he offered to the camera afterwards. It was only when he got home that he realised there was a weird portion of his hair that still stuck out.

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

Nonetheless, he liked that he only needed to fork out $8 for the haircut and the (awkward) conversation with the hairdresser. Over in the comments section, the reactions were mixed — some thought he ended up looking pretty good, while others gave him props for trying to hold a conversation in Mandarin.

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

