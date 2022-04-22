Jujutsu Kaisen goes the high-fashion route with Dolce & Gabbana collection

The growing popularity of anime means more collaboration opportunities for the industry, and it seems even luxury retailers are not immune to its charm.

High fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana had earlier confirmed a tie-in with trending shonen anime Jujutsu Kaisen, and now, the full collection has gone live on the official website.

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

The well-rounded line-up brings a host of apparel, footwear, and accessories to fans, some of which are based on an illustration piece that showcases the characters in spiffy gear.

In it, they are each dressed in a tailored outfit that reflects their personality and backstory — protagonist Yuji Itadori, for instance, sports a black-white athleisure suit adorned with a pattern resembling Sukuna's markings.

The first-year student is accompanied by his classmates, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, second-year students Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, as well as teachers Kento Nanami and Satoru Gojo, who's also the strongest sorcerer in town.

There's no doubt that they are all certainly rocking their respective looks, but every article that's on them also screams 'money' in bold and large letters.

Jujutsu Kaisen D&G Collab Total Prices per character



- Gojo Satoru ¥941,600

- Nanami Kento ¥842,600

- Zenin Maki ¥817,300

- Inumaki Toge ¥689,700

- Fushiguro Megumi ¥668,800

- Itadori Yuji ¥442,200

- Kugisaki Nobara ¥389,400

- Panda ¥268,400 pic.twitter.com/tWTHYzRUec — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 15, 2022

The best example is Gojo's full-piece set, which costs a whopping US$7,322 (S$9,990) in total. Even the price tag for the white t-shirt under his US$4,000 black leather jacket is nothing to scoff at — that costs just over US$300 alone.

Twitter user @kaikaikitan has done the math for each outfit above, which roughly converts to US$6,561 (Nanami Kento), US$6,364 (Maki Zenin), US$5,370 (Toge Inumaki), US$5,207 (Megumi Fushiguro), US$3,443 (Yuji Itadori), US$3,032 (Nobara Kugisaki), and US$2,089 (Panda). Two words: Holy cow.

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

PHOTO: Studio MAPPA

Apart from the official website, where the pricing details of individual pieces may be found, the collection will also launch at three pop-up stores in Japan from April 27 to May 3, 2022. Pre-orders are available from now up till May 3 as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen has had a good run over the past year. After joining forces with Uniqlo for a UT collection, its prequel anime film Jujustu Kaisen 0 made history last month, smashing box office records in Japan, Taiwan, and the US.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.