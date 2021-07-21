Uniqlo launches second Jujutsu Kaisen UT collection in Singapore

We’ve seen the first wave of Uniqlo’s collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisenearlier this month, and it seems like the global apparel brand just can’t get enough of the anime. Launching in August, the themed collection will once again be hitting stores for a second time to bring more offerings inspired by the popular work.

This selection will feature six new exclusive designs from the series, including battle scenes where key characters are seen unleashing their sorcery.

The designs of these UTs will showcase famous anime scenes, the ending song of Yuji Itadori, a graphic of Megumi Fushiguro’s Divine Dogs as well as a scene where Satoru Gojo removes his blindfold to activate his Infinite Void domain expansion technique.

Similarly, for the Kids’ UTs, the same graphics will be used as the adults’ but with a different colour scheme. Three pocketable bags with matching UT designs have also been added to the collection, so fans can have a non-clothing option to opt for.

The Jujutsu Kaisen inspired T-shirts cost $14.90 for kids and $19.90 for adults. Both can be found on Uniqlo’s website and all Uniqlo Stores along with the pocketable bags that retail for $14.90.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.