Here's a look at the Uniqlo x Animal Crossing collab, priced from $12.90

Uniqlo is back with another T-shirt collab, this time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the hit Nintendo Switch game from Nintendo Co., Ltd.

And it’s got clothing items for everyone in the family, from Mom and Dad to the kids and yes, even babies.

The designs take inspiration from the game’s original animal characters, as well as the idyllic life in the New Horizons world – from the anthropomorphic shopkeeper Tom Nook to K.K Slider, the popular travelling musician.

Apart from tees, you’ll also find other merch like towels and pocketable tote bags. The collection will be available in Uniqlo stores and the brand’s website from May 24, 2021. Special content to fully enjoy the collection in-game is also being offered through a special Uniqlo Island and Custom Designs.

Scroll down for the pieces you can expect in the line-up.

1. Mens' t-shirt, $19.90

2. Women's t-shirt, $19.90

3. Kids' t-shirts, $14.90 each

4. Kids' shorts, $12.90

5. Baby's t-shirt, $14.90

6. Pocketable bags, $14.90 each

7. Two-way towel, $29.90

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.