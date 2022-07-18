Just purchased a new Apple Watch? Join LumiHealth and get a free $40 Apple Retail gift card

To encourage more users to join LumiHealth, starting today until Aug 14, those who just purchased an Apple Watch and are joining the LumiHealth program for the first time will be entitled to a free S$40 Apple Retail gift card.

In addition, any participant in the program who refer friends and family to LumiHealth during this period will be awarded with 10,000 bonus LumiPoints for each successful referral.

For the uninitiated, LumiHealth was designed by Singapore's Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country's Smart Nation initiative to use technology to enhance the quality of life for citizens.

Participants in this program will receive personalised programs that encourage healthy activities and behaviours through the LumiHealth app and their Apple Watch. Completing these activities will earn you LumiPoints which can ultimately be used to redeem HPB eVouchers.

Since its inception in late 2020, the app has been updated frequently with new challenges and programs. Recent additions include cardiovascular-related challenges and Minutes to Mindfulness, a 30-day program focusing on being present and fully aware of ourselves.

