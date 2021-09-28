K-pop girl group Aespa to kick off Wild Rift SEA Championship Grand Finals

The grand finals of Wild Rift SEA Championship by ESL Mobile Challenge is coming close this Oct 3, 2021 and kicking off the opening ceremony is K-pop girl group Aespa.

The Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 is part of Riot's official mobile esports circuit in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Aespa is a group from South Korea, formed by SM Entertainment.

The group made their grand debut at the end of 2020 and are currently dominating the global music chart with their latest hit Next Level. The group will be performing Next Level at the grand finals.

PHOTO: SM Entertainment

"​​Over the past two years, Riot has quickly ramped up to be more than just a video game company. We have been increasingly active in the music space, with our virtual bands K/DAand Pentakill both releasing new EPs over the past year. Esports fans are no stranger to ourmusic efforts either, with MNL48 opening the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cupearlier this June.

"We are now thrilled to announce Aespa's showcase for the Wild Rift SEAChampionship Grand Finals and we hope to continue delighting fans across the region with the highest quality of entertainment," said G. Justin Hulog, General Manager of Riot GamesSoutheast and Taiwan.

PHOTO: Riot Games

The grand finals will see eight teams battle it out to take the champion title home.

The finals will be broadcasted in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Thai, and Cantonese.

Broadcasts will begin at 12.30pm (Singapore time), with the first match starting from 1pm.

The matches will also be live on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube on Riot SEA's official channels as well as on the official partners' broadcast channels.

READ ALSO: The Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 kicks off mid-September with 21 teams vying for glory

This article was first published in Geek Culture.