The Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 kicks off mid-September with 21 teams vying for glory

Just like how a professional fighting game player can easily chain several combos in quick succession, it's clear that Riot Games doesn't intend to let the current tempo for the Wild Rift competitive scene cool off at all.

Even as the ongoing Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Fall Season wraps up, the gaming giant has already announced another tournament that's due to start next month.

Scheduled to take place between mid-September and early October, the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 will apparently feature a total of 21 teams duking it out for a US$200,000 (S$272,080) prize pool.

According to Riot, who is organising the event in tandem with ESL Asia, the competition will primarily involve teams from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Phillippines, Australia and New Zealand.

With the exception of teams from the latter two countries who will have to enter via the Oceanic Qualifiers, many of the tournament's competitors will be brought over directly from the ongoing SEA Icon Series, making for a good mix of regional talents.

As for the exact dates of the different tournament stages, the Play-Ins are scheduled to take place from Sept 14-19, the Group Stages from Sept 23-26 and the Main Event from Sept 30 to Oct 3.

Amusingly, it is still unknown exactly which teams have already "made the grade", though Riot has promised to share more of such specifics in the weeks leading up to the Play-Ins.

For more information, feel free to check out the official Wild Rift Competitive Play website.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.