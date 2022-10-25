Killer Belkin accessories for your iPhone 14, iPad Pro and Apple Watch 8 devices

The year end period is always a favourite for Apple fans, as the American tech giant launches its latest phones and tablets from September and this year, we not only got the new range of iPhone 14 devices, new iPad and iPad Pro models, and the Apple Watch 8 and Watch Ultra, we also got a new AirPods Pro.

And if you're as heavily invested into the Apple ecosystem as we are, the one thing that you need are accessories to power all your Apple products.

If you haven't already bought it, there's the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 4-Port GaN Charger 108W which can power everything from the Airpods, to a MacBook Pro but that's more for travel or home use, and while it can charge up to four devices, it's not always the most elegant way to line up your gadgets.

You can opt for last year's range of Belkin accessories, but if you want the most updated to go with your new toys, check out this year's range of Belkin's Boost Charge Pro accessories.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W ($219)

This is the 3-in-1 you need if you own the trifecta of devices - iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro.

Instead of one charging unit with three charging cables connected to three separate devices, this has extended MagSafe arms that hold an iPhone up on one, and the Apple Watch on the other. And at the base is a charging spot for you to rest your AirPods Pro.

So why a stand? Well, with the always-on display on the iPhone 14, you can simply glance over at anytime, to catch the time or see if there are any notifications to catch up on.

With 15W of wireless charging capabilities, it makes charging your smartphone much more easier and if you own a new Watch 8, this year's model offers better charging capabilities that charge your regular Watch in less than an hour, and the new Watch Ultra from one per cent to full in under 90 minutes.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe 15W ($219)

Similar to the charging stand, this charging pad charges three Apple devices at one time - phone, earphones and watch but it lacks the MagSafe arms that extend upwards. Instead, it's a flat bed for you to rest your devices on.

Unlike last year's dual charging pads which lack MagSafe, users were left struggling to find the sweet spot for their phones to start charging on the pad.

Now, the phone simply attaches to the charging bed on the left, so children cannot accidentally knock the phone aside. There's also a smaller MagSafe pad for the Apple Watch on the right that is adjustable, allowing you to raise the magnetic attachment upwards to a 90 degree angle.

So if you don't want to glance at your phone's large, always-on screen just to see the time, you can simply prop up your watch to see the time on your Watch. As for the earphones, they just sit in the middle of the 3-in-1.

Belkin Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe 15W ($119)

Let's be honest here - how many of you actually leave your phone sitting quietly as it is charging? And how many of you only own the supplied Lightning cable for all your charging needs?

This MagSafe wireless charger pad serves as an alternative charger for your office when you need a stronger tether to a power point, or perhaps at home, where you have a longer two metres cable that allows you to still use the phone as it is charging, while seated on the couch or on the bed watching TV.

Belkin Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch ($89)

One of the lesser known fact about the Apple Watch 7 and 8 is that it comes with fast charging, allowing you to power up the accessory much faster if you use the included charging cradle.

The Portable fast charger is a must-have for travellers, in that it offers the same quick charge, as well as a magnetic attachment that be upwards to a 90 degree angle.

Place it on your bedside and you can still peer at the screen to take note of the time. There are also adjustable rings that you can manipulate, so that you can fit the smallest Apple Watch, or the larger Watch Ultra to the charger.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W ($69)

One of the great things about MagSafe is that it secures the phone firmly, and that's what you need for your car. The magnetic unit allows you to attach your phone to your car's air conditioning unit, either vertically or horizontally, without messing with extendable or spring loaded arms.

The one catch is that this does not come with the cigarette lighter adaptor to charge your phone. This unit uses the USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can either pick up an adaptor that uses USB-C, or you need another cable to go with it.

Belkin UltraGlass ($49 each) and TemperedGlass ($35 each) Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 14

Smartphone screens are some of the strongest yet most abused glass items made, and the only way to protect them, is to well, protect them with a screen protector.

In comes Belkin with two glass options, one stronger than the other, but with the same ability to still retain touchscreen controls for those who need them. Belkin says the UltraGlass is thinner but stronger than TemperedGlass, so what's $6 more for better peace of mind?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.