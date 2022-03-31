Kingdom Hearts Tamagotchi lets you keep Donald Duck and Goofy as virtual pets

In commemoration of the franchise's 20th anniversary, there will be a Kingdom Hearts Tamagotchi Nano released for fans who want to carry a piece of the franchise in virtual pet form with them.

The first Kingdom Hearts game was released back in 2002 for the PlayStation 2. The game features a world where characters from Disney and Square Enix crossover in an epic RPG adventure.

For example, Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII can end up fighting alongside Donald Duck. Despite the seeming absurdity of the premise, the franchise has spawned numerous games with deep lore that hardcore fans simply can't get enough of.

This also isn't the first time Tamagotchi has collaborated with other franchises. There is a Star Wars version, Demon Slayer version, Neon Genesis Evangelion version, and many more. The upcoming Kingdom Hearts version comes in two colourways - a white, blue, and gold one, and a black, grey, and gold one.

Based on the images, it seems like fans will not only get to keep the franchise's original characters such as Sora and Kairi as virtual pets but also Disney characters such as Goofy and Donald Duck.

Fans of Kingdom Hearts and Tamagotchi alike, keep your eyes peeled for these devices on the Tamagotchi Store.

