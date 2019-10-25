The Last of Us Part II has been delayed to May 2020

The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog's highly anticipated upcoming title will not be sticking with its original release date of February 21, 2020.

The game will now release on May 29, 2020. Creative director Neil Druckmann broke this unfortunate news in a blog post earlier today, addressing the delay while noting that his team had underestimated the scale of the game.

However, it was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realised we simply didn't have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality.

At this point, we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.