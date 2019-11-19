Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway

It sure must be tough being an owner of an e-scooter in Singapore these days.

No riding allowed on footpaths, no riding allowed on roads, no riding on grass turfs (that’s a $5,000 fine), and definitely no riding on drain gratings unless you want to get thrown in jail.

So what’s the next best workaround for someone who really, really wants to commute via e-scooter? Risk broken bones by riding on top of sheltered walkways then?

Why not, thought this particularly roguish e-scooter rider.

Creative as it is, there is no way the authorities would let this loophole pass. It’s highly dangerous, for one. Just look at how the e-scooter rider seemed like he was struggling to stay balanced on a rooftop definitely not designed for two-wheeled commuting — or any commuting, for that matter. Imagine if there was someone walking underneath and the rider (with his heavy PMD) dropped right on top of his or her head.

Also, it’s just a silly stunt for the ‘gram, so by no means should it be entertained as a serious solution. All it does is affirm the notion that Singapore is yet ready for e-scooters, especially with reckless users like the rooftop rider.

Oddly enough, some people actually think that it’s a legit feasible idea.

