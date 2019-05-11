Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Today marks the end of an era — no longer will Singaporeans enjoy the sweet harmonies of trashy trance music blaring out from cheap speakers as youngsters on electric scooters speed past on pavements. 

Starting today, e-scooters are officially banned from footpaths. It’s a hardline regulation enacted by the Singaporean government after years of horrible accidents, petitions and general online vitriol against all personal mobility device (PMD) users. No matter if they’re errant or law-abiding. 

In Parliament, the Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min mentioned that the number of accidents involving motorised e-scooters have continued to rise despite efforts to clamp down on non-compliant devices and dangerous riding. 

From now until the end of the year, e-scooter riders on footpaths will be issued warnings. Starting next year, however, riders caught flouting the rules are liable for up to $2,000 in fines and/or three months in jail. 

Following a safety review, we have decided to ban e-scooters from all footpaths with immediate effect. This move is a...

Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Sunday, 3 November 2019

But it’s not a complete ban. E-scooters are still allowed on cycling paths and park connectors — limiting the areas where the devices can even be used here. It’s not even worth the money to buy and ride them anymore, so it’s not surprising that owners are trying to offload their e-scooters en masse

As far as these major policy changes go, the internet memes are inevitable and inevitably dank. Take a gander at some choice cuts we’ve found since the ban was announced. 

How your food deliveries will arrive... hopefully with your orders still warm.

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 4 November 2019

<Reader's Contribution by Tay> PMD ride like dis allow or not ah?

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, 3 November 2019

Adik ako cam cb training for tomorrow 😉

Posted by Niny Ahbee Punyer on Monday, 4 November 2019

Photo Credit - Larry See 2 PMDs on the road.

Posted by Lao Peh Road SG on Monday, 4 November 2019

The battle is over, we have won. #kmfst #sgmemes

Posted by Kiasu Memes For Singaporean Teens on Monday, 4 November 2019

Its a sad day to my brothers and sisters who make a living using e scooters

Posted by Laobeng Memes for E Scooter Teens on Sunday, 3 November 2019

The only image S'pore government doesn't want you to see

Posted by Laobeng Memes for E Scooter Teens on Monday, 4 November 2019

It's going to be a longer wait...

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, 3 November 2019

Do you agree?

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 4 November 2019

Oh dear

Posted by Kuanyewism on Monday, 4 November 2019
PHOTO: Facebook via SSC / Muhd Husein

ilyas@asiaone.com

