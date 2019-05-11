Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths

SINGAPORE - At least 40 e-scooters were listed on online marketplace Carousell as of 7pm on Monday (Nov 4), the same day it was announced that electric scooters will be banned from footpaths from Tuesday.

This is a jump from at least nine that were listed on Sunday.

Listings on Carousell range from $0 to $1,500. But it is not clear if sellers would let their e-scooters go for free or extremely low prices.

Under the new ban, e-scooters will be confined to 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths. Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

From now until the end of the year, the authorities will mainly issue warnings to errant riders, but a zero-tolerance approach will be taken from next year.

Some e-scooter users who listed their personal mobility devices (PMDs) for sale on Monday told The Straits Tim that the ban came too suddenly and said it punished all e-scooter users for the mistakes of a reckless few.

One user, Ms Tan Pei Ling, was selling her e-scooter on Carousell for $700 after getting it just a week ago for $1,400.

The 29-year-old is paying for her new PMD in monthly instalments which will last a year.

The food delivery rider was shocked and upset by the announcement, adding: "I followed all the rules, and then out of nowhere, they ban (its use on footpaths)."

While many are trying to flog their PMDs online, users of registered e-scooters that do not meet a set of safety requirements, called the UL2272 standard, can make use of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) early disposal incentive of $100 till the end of the year by disposing of their devices with the authority.

The UL2272 standard includes safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, such as the battery system.