65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old woman who was seriously injured in an e-scooter accident last Saturday in Bedok died in hospital on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Police confirmed Madam Ong Bee Eng had died. A 20-year-old man was arrested after the accident, and police said they are investigating the case as one of causing death by a rash act.

Madam Ong, a logistics assistant packer, had been in a coma at Changi General Hospital's (CGH) Surgical Intensive Care Unit since she collided with the e-scooter while riding her bicycle.

She suffered a serious brain injury as well as fractures in her ribs and collar bone. Her family was told to prepare for the worst on Monday, after her blood pressure dropped.