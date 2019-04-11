E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

SINGAPORE - Electric scooters will be banned from footpaths from Tuesday (Nov 5), in the latest and toughest measure yet to address safety concerns.

From now until the end of the year, the authorities will mainly issue warnings to errant riders, but a zero-tolerance approach will be taken from next year. Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed up to three months if convicted.

The ban means that e-scooters will be confined to only 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths riders could use before.

Announcing the tougher stance, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament on Monday: "Over the last two years, we put in great efforts to promote the safe use of motorised personal mobility devices.

"Despite significant efforts, we continue to encounter errant riders who use non-compliant devices and ride dangerously."

Dr Lam made the announcement in a statement responding to questions from five MPs, including Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir), who asked about the Transport Ministry's plans to improve safety levels around the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Devices classified as PMDs include e-scooters, hoverboards and unicycles. But e-scooters have been the main subject of scrutiny amid safety concerns around their usage.

There are 100,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore.