Latest MIUI build may have revealed Xiaomi's next foldable phone

It's been more than a year since Xiaomi introduced its first foldable phone. Its successor could be revealed in the coming months based on the latest leak.

XDA member Kacper Skrzypek stumbled upon images of Xiaomi's upcoming foldable device in the latest MIUI build.

The images suggest the next Xiaomi foldable phone to have a square camera bump, a Galaxy Fold-style design, and a punch-hole camera in the center of the external display.

The Xiaomi foldable device is codenamed "zizhan" and may come with the same display as the Mi 10. As a recap, the Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch OLED display (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), supports 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.