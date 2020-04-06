Lazada Online Tech Show: The best deals to grab under $100

It’s a new month and it’s that time again to splurge. What else are you gonna do with all that money saved up from not having to spend on commuting?

Traditionally, the middle of the year would mark the arrival of the annual PC show for local tech-heads. But as one would know, now’s not the time to stand in crowded halls together, even if the circuit breaker measures have been eased.

Of course, the show must go on and the Lazada Online Tech Show has returned today (June 4) for another five days dedicated to sweet consumerism and sweeter deals on gadgets. Much like the last sale, Lazada is teaming up with brands to offer deep discounts (up to 80 per cent off) for new gear.

As always, the e-commerce giant is offering incentives when you shop during the period. Top spenders have a chance to win up to $16,000 worth of rewards, including an LG television and a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This being a financially unstable time and all, we figured that you might be interested to find out what exactly you can buy without flattening the curve of your wallet. Check it.

$199 $98.01

PHOTO: Xiaomi

For: Those who’ve unleashed their inner clean freak during the coronavirus outbreak and realised that their home could do with a lot more cleaning since we’re mostly going to be stuck indoors for some time.

$130 $79.50

For: The aspiring podcaster or video producer who needs something that’s able to record audio way better than their phones can.

$98 $88.20

PHOTO: Audio-Technica

For: Those who need to tune out the din of other members of the household while working from home. Decent monitor headphones for beginner bedroom music producers too.

$129 $99

For: Those who want to declutter their work desk by installing a monitor arm to free up table space.

$75 $52.99

For: Those who are living the dreadful #donglelife and need an all-in-one device to get all the input ports they need.

$149 $99

PHOTO: Logitech

For: Those who want to use the best wireless mouse ever made for work productivity but don’t want to splurge too much for Logitech’s latest iteration of the MX Master. The MX Master 2S still works just fine for everyone.

$57 $56 (lol)

PHOTO: INSMA

For: Those who want to add a touch of aesthetics and craft to their table with a wireless charger made out of walnut wood.

$120 $53.39

PHOTO: Braun

For: Those who could use a shave after months of staying at home and not having to worry about unkempt facial hair.

$199 $85.90

For: Those who miss dance parties and want to hold their own in-room raves with massive sound and flashing lights.

