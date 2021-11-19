League of Legends' Arcane meets Magic: The Gathering in new Secret Lair release

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair series has always featured exciting crossovers and gorgeous alternate art that make these cards highly collectible.

For this latest crossover, Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering will fuse with the world of League of Legends.

More specifically, there will be two Secret Lair drops based on the League of Legends animated series on Netflix, Arcane.

Like other Secret Lair drops, these exclusive cards can only be ordered directly during a short window.

This first drop is a collection of five basic lands, and will feature locations such as Piltover, the Undercity, and more.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The second set features familiar characters and elements from Arcane, with flavour text to go along with the cards.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane," said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast.

"Bringing fan-favourite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players."

We are excited to be partnering with @Arcaneshow to launch Secret Lair x Arcane as part of the Secretversary Superdrop 2021 starting Nov. 29 at 9am Pacific! pic.twitter.com/HclIBpxGkz — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 17, 2021

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands will be available from Nov 29 till Dec 23, with the non-foiled set at US$29.99 (S$41) and the foil set at US$39.99.

Keep your eyes peeled on Wizards of the Coast's Shopee page so you won't miss out on these exclusive works of art!

ALSO READ: League of Legends spin-off titles Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE first details revealed

This article was first published in Geek Culture.