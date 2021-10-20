League of Legends' Netflix animation Arcane will stream simultaneously on Twitch featuring drops

Following the success of DOTA: Dragon's Blood, it's League of Legend's turn in the spotlight.

The upcoming animated series, Arcane, will be co-streamed on Twitch for the first episode.

This pretty much means that everyone will be able to watch the first episode together at the same time.

Launching at the end of 2021's World Championship at 7pm PDT on Nov 6, fans can look forward to exclusive in-game items from League, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, while watching on Twitch.

We expect this to be, hopefully, unique cosmetics that mark this momentous occasion.

Arcane will have nine episodes in total and won't be released at the same time. Broken up into three acts each subsequent wave will land on Nov 13 and 20.

The synopsis of Arcane reads: "Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, Arcane follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.