Leak Reveals Halo Infinite Release On Dec 8

The cat is officially out of the bag. Halo Infinite, the next big entry in the storied first-person shooter franchise, has a release date of Dec 8. This reveal comes via yet another leak on the Microsoft Store, and sources have since confirmed that the date is accurate.

With Gamescom 2021 taking place in just a few hours, a reveal of this scale would have been suitable. Alas, the leak has taken the wind out of 343 Industries and Microsoft’s sails, although fans would likely be happy knowing the date earlier than expected.

The development of Halo Infinite has been less than ideal, with the game originally slated for launch back in November 2020 alongside the Xbox Series X/S. Delays saw the game pushed further and further back, with campaign co-op and Forge mode being the latest casualties.

Cooperative play will likely hit three months after launch, with Forge arriving six months after the fact. However, with the now revealed release date, at least we know just how long more before Halo Infinite lands in the hands of eager fans.

ALSO READ: Halo Infinite loses campaign co-op and Forge mode for launch

This article was first published in Geek Culture.