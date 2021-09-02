Leaked user manual reveals some features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

SamMobile managed to obtain the user manual of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The user manual confirms several specs of the Galaxy S21 FE such as an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a high refresh rate display, a similar design to the Galaxy S21 lineup, a rear triple-lens camera, Dolby Atmos, Wireless DeX, Samsung Pay, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

However, there is no mention of a microSD card slot or a charger in the user manual.

A recent rumour suggests the Galaxy S21 FE could be announced as early as next week.

Due to the global component shortage, Samsung is said to be limiting its availability to a few selected countries.

READ ALSO: 3D model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE revealed

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.