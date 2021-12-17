Leaked video shows purported dummy units of Samsung Galaxy S22 models

The latest leak on the Samsung Galaxy S22 provides a good look at the three upcoming models.

Tipster @OnLeaks uploaded a short video showing the purported dummy units of the Galaxy S22 models. While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are seen with the same rear camera module design, glossy finish and rounded corners, the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note sports a rear camera layout which lacks a bump, matte finish and a more rectangular design.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 lineup on Feb 8. Memory and colour options of the Galaxy S22 models have been leaked by retailers.

ALSO READ: The Note legacy may live on in the Galaxy S22 series

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.