The Note legacy may live on in the Galaxy S22 series

Tipster @FrontTron shared in a tweet that the "S22 Ultra is dead" and "next is the S22 Note". Since the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with the S Pen, it is likely to inherit the Note moniker. However, it feels weird to see the S and Note monikers in the same name.

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD



Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

Instead of launching a new Galaxy Note model this year, Samsung decided to focus on the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. The foldable phones are said to be replacing the Galaxy Note series as the flagship devices for the second half of the year.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series on Feb 8, 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note is rumoured to sport an upgraded 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses. Purported real-life photos of the device have been leaked by @OnLeaks and Digit, which show a similar design as the Galaxy Note series. Despite being the flagship model, Samsung is reportedly planning to build 20 million units of the Galaxy S22 base model which accounts for half of the total production.

Source: @FrontTron via GSMArena

READ ALSO: Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models revealed

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.