Real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra revealed

Real-life photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been posted by tipster Jon Prosser.

Similar to the renders by @OnLeaks and Digit, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a similar design as the Galaxy Note series with an S Pen slot at the bottom of the device and curved edges.

What's more interesting is the rear camera array which houses the 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP camera with 3x optical zoom, and 10MP camera with 10x optical zoom.

PHOTO: FrontPageTech

PHOTO: FrontPageTech

PHOTO: FrontPageTech

Prosser added in a tweet that pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 will begin on Feb 8, 2022 with an official retail availability on Feb 18, 2022.

The Galaxy S22 is tipped to account for half of the total production.

Other purported specs of the Galaxy S22 lineup include display sizes ranging from 6.6 to 6.81-inches, battery capacities from 3,800mAh to 5,000mAh, and Exynos chipsets with AMD GPU.

ALSO READ: Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.