Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked

Purported camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been revealed by tipster @UniverseIce.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with an upgraded 108MP primary camera sensor that has 0.8µm pixels and an aperture of f/1.8.

The other cameras are believed to be a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 1.4µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.2, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

While the hardware upgrades are modest, Samsung may be improving the software optimisations and processing algorithms for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Other rumoured specs of the Galaxy S22 lineup include display sizes ranging from 6.6 to 6.81-inches, battery capacities from 3,800mAh to 5,000mAh, and Exynos chipsets with AMD GPU.

Leaked renders of the handset reveal a design similar to the Galaxy Note series.

The base Galaxy S22 model is said to account for half of the total production.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.