Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition adds new colours for greater customisation

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

How does this Bespoke Edition differ from the standard Galaxy Z Flip3? Buyers can customise the colours of their clamshell foldable here.

There are two frame tones (black and silver), and five colours for the front and back panels (blue, yellow, pink, white and black) to choose from. This gives buyers dozens of combinations to choose from.

When it comes to smartphones, which have become an extension of the modern person's identity, the ability to customise its colours to such an extent is going to be one many will appreciate.

After all, we all want our devices to be reflective of the type of people we are, and the colours of the devices can help achieve that.

This of course extends to the wallpaper and cover screen too, and each Bespoke Edition will come with matching ones to keep the aesthetic of the entire device consistent.

Also, should buyers ever feel the desire to change out colours, Samsung offers an Upgrade Care service that will allow buyers to switch the palette of their device.

This Bespoke Edition starts at US$1,100 (S$1,480), and is available to order in US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, and the UK.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.