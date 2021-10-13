Samsung free trial lets you test the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for a week

Samsung's Galaxy free trial programme has returned! For those still wondering if they should make the switch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, this will help them settle on a decision.

This programme will allow consumers to try out this new foldable device for seven days to see if it is the right fit for them.

And to sweeten the pot even more, those who decide to purchase the device after the trial will get to enjoy up to $100 off their purchase.

During the free trial, Samsung will provide 24/7 live support through the Samsung Members app so they can address any query that consumers have.

Also, should a user be switching from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy device, the Smart Switch app will allow them to transfer their chat histories and photos easily in just a few simple steps.

Finally, there is also the Samsung trade up programme that will allow consumers to trade in their old eligible devices when they are upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

This will allow them to offset part of the final purchase price, making it a much more enticing decision to go through with.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.