Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models revealed

Tipster @UniverseIce shared several purported camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same camera hardware which include a primary 50MP f/1.8 sensor with 1.0 µm pixels, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. @UniverseIce shared the camera specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in October.

Aside from the camera specs, @UniverseIce claims the Galaxy S22+ has a 6.55-inch flat display while the Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.06-inch flat display.

The Galaxy S22 is reportedly accounting for half of the total production. Real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked last month, which reveal a similar design as the Galaxy Note series. Samsung may introduce 45W chargers for the Galaxy S22 at its second Galaxy Unpacked event next year.

三星S22（6.06英寸）和S22+（6.55英寸）相机参数：

主摄：50MP 1/1.57 1um F1.8

长焦：3X 10MP 1/3.94 1um F2.4

超广角：12MP 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2

前摄：10MP 1/3.24" 1.22um F2.2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2021

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.