Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models revealed

Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone
Samsung Galaxy S22 visualized with Olympus camera.
PHOTO: Twitter/LetsgodigitalNL

Tipster @UniverseIce shared several purported camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same camera hardware which include a primary 50MP f/1.8 sensor with 1.0 µm pixels, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. @UniverseIce shared the camera specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in October.

Aside from the camera specs, @UniverseIce claims the Galaxy S22+ has a 6.55-inch flat display while the Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.06-inch flat display.

The Galaxy S22 is reportedly accounting for half of the total production. Real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked last month, which reveal a similar design as the Galaxy Note series. Samsung may introduce 45W chargers for the Galaxy S22 at its second Galaxy Unpacked event next year.

READ ALSO: Samsung reportedly ending production of the Galaxy Note20 series soon

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

#smartphones #leak #Digital #Samsung #Camera