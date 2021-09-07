Leaked Xiaomi 11T Pro teaser shows Sept 15 launch and 120W fast-charging

Come Sept 15, 2021, Xiaomi will launch at least one Mi 11 variant called the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

According to GizmoChina, a marketing teaser for the 11T Pro was made available online, but not found on Xiaomi’s online handles. The video is currently making its rounds on Twitter, where the 11T Pro touted “120W fast charging” along with its global launch date and model name.

Previously leaked renders of the Xiaomi 11T Pro also saw the 120W fast-charging mention and other rumoured specs like its AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP main camera, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset within.

What’s also interesting is the ditching of its Mi branding from its handsets at this juncture. Instead of taking after Xiaomi Mi 11’s naming convention ( review here ), the Xiaomi 11T Pro also marks the transition away from its Mi namesake.

It’s still not known if the Sept 15 launch will also feature the international announcement for the Xiaomi Mix 4.