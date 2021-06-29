Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review: Ne plus ultra?

The JetStream benchmark measures web browsing performance, particularly JavaScript performance, over a range of real-world browsing scenarios. (Oh, look at that iPhone 12 Pro Max go!)

AnTuTu

No surprises here in this all-around benchmark, with the 11 Ultra blowing away the competition. Note that AnTuTu is not on the Play Store, and you’ll have to download it from the company’s website.

PHOTO: AnTuTu

Geekbench

Geekbench uncloaks multi- and single-core processor prowess as the key factors in computing performance. Eyebrows are raised here, as the Mi 11 Ultra actually falls slightly behind the Oppo Find X3 and even its predecessor in multi-core.

Probably this has to do with OS optimisations. Maybe it’s also the reason why the Huawei Mate 40 Pro couldn’t run this benchmark either...

PHOTO: Geekbench

3DMark Sling Shot and Wild Life

It’s time for some 3DMark, which measures overall graphics performance and which we run in Unlimited mode (which ignores screen resolutions). First, Sling Shot Extreme in Unlimited Mode:

PHOTO: 3DMark

By the time we get to the newer Wild Life benchmark, we see a clear pattern: Snapdragon 888 beats Snapdragon 865, while Exynos 2100’s Mali-G78 MP14 lands somewhere in between (the Android) devices.

But against the iPhone 12 Pro Max, every Android phone is annihilated, probably because Wild Life is boosted by the new performance-enhancing Metal API in iOS.

PHOTO: 3DMark

Battery life

Our usual 720p looping test for battery life is done with:

screen brightness and volume at 100 per cent

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity turned on

constant data streaming through email

PHOTO: Battery Life

Our first thoughts are with the big WQHD+ display at 120Hz. Despite a 5,000mAh battery, the Mi 11 Ultra couldn’t drink slowly enough to keep up even with the other SD888 phone, the Find X3 Pro. Also, this is the first time I’ve seen a flagship Exynos leaving a flagship Snapdragon in the dust!

The Mi 11 Ultra’s battery life is actually middling in real life - no doubt due to the large, high-resolution 120Hz display and the Snapdragon 888's aggressive performance. I had to reach for the charger by afternoon if I was doomscrolling through memes and Reddit.

At least there’s 67W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging...

My usual bit about MIUI...

The MI 11 Ultra ships with MIUI 12.5 on Android 11. This brings some minor updates over MIUI 12.0 (which we won’t be revisiting from the Mi 10 Ultra review). However, each time MIUI fixes a bunch of UI design details, it makes me wonder why no one cared to address them in the first place.

Insofar as Xiaomi keeps leaving these nuggets for me to rant about, review after review, I'd like to bring your attention to the notification shade. First, take a close look (below) at the differing fonts, line spacing, and icon sizes in each notification in the MIUI 12.0 screen.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Notice how the "Important update" has a heavier font-weight than the other notifications?

These annoyances are made good in MIUI 12.5 (below), but MIUI notifications generally still hog an inordinate amount of white space on the screen. Moreover, the notification shade does no favours to any aspiration of Xiaomi's maturing UI design.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Small issues? Maybe, but we should be demanding more from a premium flagship phone.

Also, consider the Smart Lock. When I’m driving, I’d like my phone to stay unlocked, so I don’t have to fumble with a fingerprint sensor or rubberneck for face recognition. This feature, however, has been missing in MIUI since time immemorial. Quare?

Thankfully, it appears the company has set up an “MIUI Pioneer Group” of selected users and members of its Mi Community forums to look into user sentiment regarding MIUI. Here’s hoping Xiaomi will finally take MIUI's UX seriously. For the sake of its global ambitions, it certainly needs to.

...and that rear display

"Proper" double-sided phones like the Vivo NEX Dual Display and the YotaPhone (2) aside, there hasn't been a rear display on the phone since ZTE's Nubia series. Therefore, the Mi 11 Ultra's 1.1-inch AMOLED rear display has the potential to be something cool or gimmicky.

Consider, besides the obvious use for selfie and wefie positioning, the possibility of always-on notification and clock functionality. To that end, there are a sizeable number of customisations for themes, text fonts, and colours:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

You can even add your own background:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

...which doesn't look all that great in this case. Oh well:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Alas, the ball has been dropped right out of the gate when it comes to actual practicality. The maximum display timeout is just 30 seconds, and we couldn't find a way to keep it on for longer. Furthermore, the ultra-long portrait form factor makes it quite useless for actual notifications.

As a viewfinder for the rear camera, which would be its most redeeming quality, it doesn't do a lot better, either. Not only is it pretty dim outdoors...

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

...it can't be used for video. What's more, the setting for enabling the rear viewfinder is buried in a menu instead of being in a dedicated button on the camera app - and it resets every time the camera app is restarted! As a certain chef in a certain hellish kitchen might say, come on, Xiaomi!

I mean, I'll take it over no display any day since it probably didn't cost a lot of money to make. But, Xiaomi could have done so much more with this idea - perhaps using a landscape orientation instead in the next version.

Imaging performance

As mentioned, the giant camera hump of the Mi 11 Ultra sports a large 50MP main sensor, a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 48MP wide-angle.

The main sensor is Samsung's latest and greatest ISOCELL GN2. Its claim to fame is its size. At 1/1.12 inches, it's among the biggest sensors on a mobile phone (although we hear there's a Leica-branded Sharp in Japan that uses a one-inch sensor.)

This enables correspondingly large 1.4µm pixels, which capture far more light than the 0.8 or 1µm units on other sensors of similar megapixel count.

Other features of this sensor include Dual Pixel Pro autofocus, which divides up all pixels both horizontally and vertically for more accurate and faster phase detection. Smart ISO Pro equips every pixel with two different levels of gain which are both read out simultaneously, enabling faster HDR generation while presumably reducing the chance of ghosting artefacts.

Does it all translate into better imaging than the Mi 10 Ultra? It depends.

Take a look at these two shots. The top image was from the Mi 11 Ultra, the bottom is a competing Chinese flagship:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Compared with what the actual scene looked like, the Mi 11 Ultra went just a touch too far in the background (the pink and white brick flats), a combination of slightly heavy-handed HDR and conservative sharpening - though we can't fault Xiaomi for that.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

But the competing Chinese phone (which uses "only" a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor) is not as far out of its league as the Mi 11 Ultra's main sensor might suggest. Yes, it lends a weird pink cast to some of the mid-tones, it loses some tonality in the clouds, and it over-sharpens contrast edges to keep up (due to not having OIS on the main sensor).

But, the foreground looks more natural than Xiaomi's. It's worth noting that the Mi 10 Ultra has similar processing, and while it makes for impressive "head-on" landscapes, it can be annoying when you're trying for a contrast-loaded shot.

Daylight scenes indoors are actually where I like the Mi 11 Ultra's output the best:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The saturation is done just right, and together with the enhanced shadows lends liveliness to these images.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

A different scenario reveals itself under indoor hard light. Colours are muted or tended towards a flat look once Xiaomi's algorithms have worked out its white balance, especially under warm or mixed lighting.

Also, shadows tend to be darker than I'd like, and highlights and high tones often get clipped, producing a strange look when shooting food:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The coffee pork ribs are a touch too dark here:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

All I've said wasn't a knock on the Mi 11 Ultra imaging quality. Rather, it's proof of how far smartphone cameras have come, not just with sensors and lenses, but via computational photography.

You can be sure that Xiaomi's processing is the result of a conscious choice on the part of the company's engineers, rather than some flaw - or failure to maximise the potential - of the ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

Ultimately, there's a clear difference between being a reliable camera setup and processing images to personal taste. The Mi 11 Ultra may not always deliver on the latter, but it does the former without fail:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Night shots are very, very detailed, but likewise, lack the pleasing "glowy" luminance that other makers have learnt to deliver. This is with the main camera:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

...and now with the ultra-wide. Again, the camera reverses what it does in daylight: shadows tend to be darker than competing devices (especially the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones.)

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The 5x telephoto module is very obviously carried over from the Mi 10 Ultra without modification. Here's a comparison of an ultra-wide-angle (sorry, the block I chose had a pretty deep stairwell), a standard wide shot, and 5x optical as well as 10x, 50x (roughly), and 120x hybrid zooms:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

I expect a flagship not to show differences in processing between different cameras, and this is where the Mi 11 Ultra doesn't disappoint.

One thing I remember from the Mi 10 Ultra is that it does very well, both (surprisingly) at night...

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

and in the daytime! If you don't pixel-peep, the level of detail is more than sufficient for the 'gram. Note that both of these shots were taken at 5x zoom.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Likewise, we expected the same sort of performance when testing the "120x" hybrid zoom. Here's my usual far, far away (~300m) test:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Sorry, Xiaomi: The crown for best hybrid long zoom still stays on the head of the Huawei P40 Pro+.

The 20MP selfie camera is also carried over from the Mi 10 Ultra, and so the same performance is achieved:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

All in all, I actually found little to impress me regarding the Mi 11 Ultra's camera setup - simply because I'd already been spoiled earlier by my Mi 10 Ultra.

Don't misunderstand - these cameras are flagship-grade for sure, but when compared against other flagship phones - especially those that are readily available in Singapore with a local warranty - the Mi 11 Ultra fails to make enough of an impression on me to justify putting down the megabucks.

And with this, we come to the...

...Conclusion: should you get one?

You probably know what I'm going to say, and you'd be right: you're on your own, folks. I'm sitting this one out.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Not because I dislike the Mi 11 Ultra - it's a powerhouse of features and, like my Mi 10 Ultra, is yet another statement from Xiaomi that they've moved on from their budget phone flash-sale days and arrived at the big leagues.

Rather, the Mi 11 Ultra is just a bit too ne plus ultra as a concept. It feels as if Xiaomi has attempted to throw in what was good about the Mi 10 Ultra, and then add a huge in-yo-face camera hump and a rear display as unnecessary sucker punches to the competition.

Scrutinise this phone beneath the surface and without an official warranty to back it up compared with highly competent alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S21+, the Oppo Find X3 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the list goes on and on - and especially given an asking price on some local e-tailers in the region of >$1,300 (as of June 26, 2021) - choosing the Mi 11 Ultra requires a very high level of dedication to its proud design, or just all things Xiaomi.

Thankfully, the Mi 11 exists, with local support and warranty. It doesn't have a rear display or a big sensor, but it does better represent Xiaomi's usual knack for providing a decent all-around offering without breaking the bank. And it's the one most people should be looking at.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.