Leaks of Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro show starting prices similar to its previous generation

With Google set to announce the Pixel 7 series phones in early October 2022, plenty of Google fans and insiders have been going around leaking tons of information about these new models.

Founder of APKMirror and Android Police Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR on Twitter) shared two screen captures showing the USD prices of Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (under codenames Panther and Cheetah, respectively), claiming that these were from a source that had access to Target’s (US big box department store) data.

Series of Tweets by Artem Russakovskii.

PHOTO: Twitter/ArtemR

Based on the photos, the Pixel 7 starts at US$599 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at US$899. These were the same starting prices for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched last year.

The screenshots also showed that the Pixel 7 have Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colourways, while the Pixel 7 Pro would retail with Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel.

Even if these leaks proved true, the pricing strategy might be limited only to the U.S. market, and it’s not indicative of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices in Singapore.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.