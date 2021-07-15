Lego comes down hard on US gunmaker peddling colourful brick pistol

When it comes to our beloved Lego, there are plenty of crossovers out there to love. The Adidas Superstar for one, or the Super Mario collection that has made plenty of kids and adults happy. However, there are just certain things not even Lego can make work, such as a handgun model.

A US gunmaker has courted controversy for selling a kit that modifies a Glock pistol to look like a Lego toy gun, much to the chagrin of basically everyone.

Marketing the Lego-like pistol as the Block19 is Culper Precision, whose design is certainly reminiscent of something that can be put together using those colourful bricks, with the Glock variant priced between US$549 (S$746) to US$765.

Before you even ask, you can indeed add your own Lego bricks to the Block19.

Playing With Fire

A very real, very dangerous Glock pistol.

Of course, Lego is not taking this lying down. The Danish company has since sent a demand for the gunmaker to stop producing the Block19, and thankfully, Culper has since complied with the formal notice. Unfortunately, there have already been sales of the pistol variant.

In one of Culper’s many statements, it stated that this pistol creation was meant “to highlight the pure enjoyment of the shooting sports,” which won’t sit well with many who are against guns and gun violence in general, or those who enjoy Lego for that matter.

“Rather than live in fear of the loud voices on social media we decided to release Block19 in an attempt to communicate that it is ok to own a gun and not wear tactical pants every day and that owning and shooting firearms responsibly is a really enjoyable activity.”

The company’s subsequent backing down is a happy ending for most, especially against the backdrop of the rise of kid-related shootings in the country. Perhaps it is best we leave the kids to imaginary firearms rather than actual ones who can do some real damage.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.