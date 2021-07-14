Bringing the Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar to life

The geek den is a familiar home for Lego sets. Over the years, we have unboxed and built various Lego sets, including notable ones such as the Lego 80024 Monkie Kid: The Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain Set, Lego 1989 Batwing (76161), Lego Technic 42125 Ferrari 488 GTE “AF CORSE #51” and the Lego 10283 Space Shuttle Discovery. When it comes to uniqueness, however, the new Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar is at the top of our list.

Although this is not the first time that the Danish toy company has collaborated with Adidas, previously releasing the Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 Sneaker, it seems both companies have taken the partnership to a different, higher level this time around.

The set comprises 731 pieces that recreate the iconic sneaker, from the general look of the original sneakers to detailed elements like the famous shell toe, three serrated stripes, and the Adidas logo found on the tongue and the insides of the shoe.

As is the case with any other Lego build, the set will take up a few hours of your time, but comes with the pleasant experience of discovering details that might have been missed out at first glance, which makes it all the more enjoyable after completion.

The Lego sneaker measures over 12cm in height, 27cm in length, and 9cm in width. Despite being a model based on a right-sized UK 7 or US 7.5 shoe, it can’t actually be worn. Nevertheless, this realistic tribute to the original sneaker will spark enough conversation as a collectible display piece on your shelf than on one’s foot.

Whilst the instruction manual guides builders to work on the right side, those who prefer a left shoe can do so as well with the use of the extra bricks included in the set.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

The Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar also comes with real shoelaces to tie the whole model together, alongside an authentic shoe box style packaging to showcase the shoe in all its Adidas glory. With the added display stand and plaque to add flair, the build will certainly become the pride of one’s office or home.

It can be paired with a Mini Lego Adidas Originals Superstar (40486) as well, which can be redeemed with every purchase of the Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar.

Similarly, this small sneaker also dons Adidas’ signature three stripes, logo on its tongue and shell toe shape, and carries a mini figure in tow that wears an Adidas box as its costume. As this is a complimentary offer, it is limited in stock and will only be available from July 1 to July 31.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

Perfect for individuals who love street wear collectibles, Lego builders or both, this unique kit brings a new sense of appreciation for stunning design and attention to detail.

If you are interested in spicing up your model, you can do so by adding other coloured bricks and creating designs that will bring out your creativity. In any case, the Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar is a great centre piece and conversation starter.

PHOTO: Lego

The Lego 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar is available for purchase via Lego Certified Stores on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon, as well as the Adidas online store and Lego online store for $149.90.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.