Lego Creator Expert 10300 Back to the Future DeLorean rumoured for April 2022

In recent years, Lego has been going all out with vehicle sets to feed on geek nostalgia, from the Lego 1989 Batmobile and Batwing to the Ghostbusters Ecto-1, it was only about time Lego released a larger scale DeLorean time machine from the much-loved Back to the Future franchise.

It’s about time too since the last attempt by Lego was the 401-piece Lego Cuusoo 21103 Back to the Future DeLorean way back in 2013. This is following a similar pattern to how the Lego Ideas 21108 Ghostbusters Ecto-1 had a release in 2014, and was followed up with the larger scale Lego Creator Expert 10274 Ghostbusters Ecto-1 in November 2020.

Originally rumoured to be coming in September 2021, which has already passed, it looks like the rumour mill has just been updated with new details, thanks to Promobricks. According to the source, here is what we can expect from the set:

Set Number & Name: 10300 Back to the Future DeLorean

Theme: Lego Creator Expert / Lego for Adults

Release Date: April 1, 2022

Retail Price: €169.99 (S$308)

Others Details: The set is expected to include accessories to modify the build between BTTF and BTTF 2 versions of the DeLorean. So we’re talking about the iconic “OUTATIME” license plate as well as the futuristic barcode version. The wheels will be able to flip down to future flying mode, along with the flux capacitor (hope it lights up!) along with doors and hood that open. A hoverboard and tool case is expected with the set too, but don’t expect any minifigures with this set, similar to the Creator Expert Ecto-1.

Seeing how the release date is rumoured to be April 1st, let’s hope it isn’t an April Fools joke.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.